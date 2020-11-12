Supreme Court rules Beshear’s executive orders due to COVID-19 were lawful

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – The Supreme Court of Kentucky ruled Thursday Governor Andy Beshear properly declared a state of emergency in March concerning the coronavirus pandemic.
In June, three business owners filed a lawsuit in Boone Circuit Court challenging restrictions impacting their businesses. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron later joined the lawsuit as a plaintiff.
The Kentucky Supreme Court unanimously ruled on Thursday Governor Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 restrictions were constitutional and that he acted within his executive power to enact them. The decision came after multiple lower county court rulings which said Gov. Beshear’s coronavirus orders were unconstitutional.
“The governor’s orders were, and continue to be, necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of all Kentucky citizens,” the Supreme Court ruling said.
“This is a decisive ruling,” Gov. Beshear said following the decision. “It is a win that protects all Kentuckians.”
The decision means Beshear’s orders, such as the mask mandate and capacity limits on businesses and at events will stay in place.
However, while the Supreme Court had the final say when it came to this issue, Kentucky’s Republican-controlled legislature has plans to change state law to limit the governor’s executive power in the future when the General Assembly returns to session in January.
Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer called the governor’s orders, “arbitrary and capricious,” in a tweet on Thursday. He went on to write, “(The orders) have destroyed jobs, harmed economic recovery and increased mental illness. Of course, the liberal Supreme Court supports him, but the people’s voice will be heard.”
Chris Wiest, the attorney who represented the Northern Kentucky businesses in the Supreme Court case told WAVE 3 News lawmakers have already pre-filed a bill that would limit the governor’s emergency executive powers granted in KRS-39-A.
“(The legislature is) coming in to deal with these emergency orders in what we perceive and what a number of legislatures perceive as abuse of these orders. I think the outcome is going to be substantial legislation in January,” Wiest said.
Wiest said he suspects the legislature will place “strict time limits” on any executive order the governor might issue in the future and could require lawmaker oversight.
The governor said the orders are not political but are in place to “save lives.” He added taking away any governor’s power to enact executive orders during a state emergency would be “irresponsible.”
“We all know that responding to this emergency, which the Supreme Court recognized, takes a comprehensive, statewide approach. It can’t be done by two chambers trying to hammer it out. There’s lots of good work a legislature can do, but none of it is fast,” Beshear said. “The system is set up to slow it down.”
Cameron released the following statement about the ruling:
