Suspect in deadly DUI crash appears in court Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man involved in a deadly DUI crash that left a motorcyclist dead has appeared in court.
Terrence Hearn, 55, is accused in the crash that killed 27-year-old Troy Eberenz on April 28. WAVE 3 News reported back then that Hearn, driving an SUV, and Eberenz collided on Ballardsville Road near Worthington Place.
On Thursday, the court said Hearn’s case won’t continue until next month, and will either be all in-person or all virtual.
Eberenz was wearing a helmet, but died at the scene.
