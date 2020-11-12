UK football coach dies following battle with cancer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) – An assistant coach for the University of Kentucky football team died following a battle with cancer.
John Schlarman, 45, died Thursday after a two-year battle with cholangiocarcinoma, according to UK athletics.
“I’m heartbroken to learn about the passing of my friend, John Schlarman,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said. “My prayers go out to LeeAnne and the kids, Joseph, Benjamin, Matthew and Evelyn, through this very difficult time.”
Schlarman was an All-Southeastern Conference offensive lineman during his playing days at the university. He was an original member of Stoops' coaching staff.
“The UK Athletics family is in deep sorrow on the passing of John Schlarman,” said Mitch Barnhart, UK Director of Athletics. “Throughout the last two years, he has been an incredible inspiration. He taught people how to live and showed all of us what it means to be courageous.”
