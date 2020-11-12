UK women’s basketball head coach Matthew Mitchell retires, Kyra Elzy named interim head coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Kentucky women’s basketball head coach Matthew Mitchell announced on Thursday night that he is retiring, effective immediately. A release from UK says that as a result of the decision, Mitchell is resigning as the Wildcats head coach.
Associate head coach Kyra Elzy has been named interim head coach. Elzy starred at Oldham County High School and the University of Tennessee.
Mitchell had brain surgery during the off season. He fell earlier this year and a few months later had surgery for a subdural hematoma. The blood on his brain was discovered after he had been suffering headaches and feeling faint.
Mitchell is the winningest coach in UK history with a record of 303-133.
“After much conversation with my family and Mr. Barnhart, I have decided to retire from coaching and effectively have resigned as head coach at Kentucky,” Mitchell said in a statement released by UK. “This was a difficult decision and I know the timing is not ideal, but I do not feel I can give the job what it requires at this time. As has been much publicized, I have had an eventful offseason with my injury and subsequent surgery. I have been open about the fact that the surgery and recovery process has been life-altering for me and my family. Through that, my priorities towards my family and my faith has grown even larger than before and that has led me to make this decision. Although so much about today is sad because I will greatly miss the relationships and people that have constantly lifted up my family and me the last 13 years, I am resolute in my decision and comfortable with beginning the next chapter of my life.”
Elzy and UK athletic director Mitch Barnhart will hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.