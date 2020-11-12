Woman dies in Dixie Hwy. single-car crash; driver missing after fleeing scene

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department Traffic Unit and Third Division officers are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Dixie Highway near Stites Station Road Thursday evening.
Around 7 p.m., officers were called when the passenger of a car traveling southbound on Dixie Hwy., which ran off the road and rolled for an unknown reason, was ejected. The female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, per LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
Her identity was not released.
Smiley confirmed witnesses told officers the driver of the car “fled the scene on foot.” He has not been found.
Anyone with information that could help investigators should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
