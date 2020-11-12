WWII veteran, 94, recalls time in Army: ‘I have lived a blessed life'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Corporal Eddie Mitchell Minor, also known as Mitch, served in the United States Army from 1944 to 1946.
He’s 94 years old now.
If you ask him about his time in the Army, he could tell story after story.
“I was a rifleman and I was a scout out in front,” told WAVE 3 News about his time on Luzon Island in the Philippines during World War II. “I slept in mud a lot of times. I had to dig the water out with my helmet. I used my poncho as a tent.”
He recalled one instance when they were out in the field looking for the enemy.
“Finally I got to this banana tree and I stopped there, which everybody stopped. Everybody looked all the way around a finally I stepped off that high plot,” Minor said. “I took one step and bang. A little bitty twig from that banana tree fell down. There’s a little bullet hole in that banana tree. We never did see that man.”
Minor said there was another time an artillery came over their heads and handed in front of them a good distance away.
“Didn’t bother me much,” Minor said. “Then we had another artillery that came back and landed behind us. I looked up in the sky and I seen this pilot up there. They was getting on the radio trying to tell them who we are. All I could do was not use my rifle. Nobody used their rifle but it was hard not to. Well, the third shot never did come in.”
He said they were taken off the island and put on a ship, where they trained.
“We trained on that rope and coming up and going down and coming up and going down with a pack on your back,” he recalled. “What’s this all about? We trained for that, got on our ship and nobody knows where you’re going. So about 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning, they told us we were in Yokohama Bay.”
Minor said the next day, they could see Yokohama and they sat out in the bay. Then, on Sept. 2, 1945, he was on the ship when he heard the news that the Japanese signed the peace treaty.
“They announced it on my ship,” Minor said. “Where I was going there was no cheer party there. It was all serious stuff. We didn’t know how that was going to turn out.”
The war in the Pacific ended, but the war in Europe was still going on at that time.
Minor stayed in Japan for a while on duty and then got sick. He found out he had malaria, which he believes he got while on Luzon Island. He was later discharged from the Army on Nov. 30, 1946.
Minor’s parents had 14 kids: nine boys and five girls. Of the nine boys, Minor and three of his brothers were drafted during the war.
Only he and two of his brothers made it back home. His brother, Charles M. Minor, a private first class in the Army, was killed in action.
“After I came home, my brother next to me went over to North Korea,” Minor said, with tears forming in his eyes. “He never did come back. He paid the price.”
When asked what it meant for him to be a veteran, Minor quickly responded.
“I am not veteran at all compared to the gravesites I seen in Washington D.C., the unknown soldier and think about my brother. I’m not veteran at all. That’s the way I feel.”
Minor had two daughters after he returned home and bought a home in Louisville. He still owns that home.
In 2015, Minor and his daughter Michele went on the Honor Flight Bluegrass to Washington D.C., visiting each of the monuments there for a day.
“I enjoyed it all,” Minor said. “I’ve enjoyed life. I have lived a blessed life. Thank the good Lord.”
