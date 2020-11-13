ALERT DAY FORECAST: Early Sunday with wind gusts up to 45 mph

- TONIGHT: Cold as clouds increase
- WEEKEND: Rain chances increase overnight Saturday into early Sunday, windy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures are tumbling fast across the region as colder air dives in. Some are already in the 20s, and most will be near or below freezing by early Saturday morning. Clouds will be on the increase by that time too.
Clouds will continue to thicken Saturday with highs reaching near 60 degrees for a high. Rain chances look slim to none during the day with an increase late Saturday night into early Sunday.
As the actual cold front arrives overnight into Sunday morning, rain chances will go up and winds will kick in too. I’ve flagged an ALERT DAY for possible wind gusts 40 to 50 mph. While the strongest winds will be very early Sunday morning, wind gusts 30 to 40 mph will continue in the afternoon. Any rain eases early in the day with some afternoon sunshine and temperatures in the 50s during for highs.
The long range weather pattern looks dry with temperatures for the first half of next week in the 50s for highs.
