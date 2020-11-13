Beshear announces state’s single-largest daily case report

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday announced 3,173 new coronavirus cases in the state, the largest single-day spike this year.
Beshear also announced 25 more deaths.
“Like almost every state in America, we are seeing a surge here in Kentucky that is concerning and deadly,” Beshear said in a statement. “But like every state in America, the power to stop it is in our hands.”
A total of 1,647 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19. The state’s positivity rate stands at 8.68 percent.
Also, 1,358 residents are currently hospitalized because of the coronavirus, 307 are in an ICU and 147 are on a ventilator.
“This amount of community spread continues to hit our more vulnerable,” Beshear said. “This is the toughest spot we’ve been in so far.”
Jefferson County reported 630 new cases, but no deaths.
Ninety-four Kentucky counties are in the red zone.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.