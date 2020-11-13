Breonna Taylor memorial starts new roots on 8 month anniversary of her death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday marked eight months since Breonna Taylor was killed. It was also the first Friday the 13th since she died on Friday, March 13.
A local museum owner said he hopes to turn a horrifying date into a healing moment. After more than 160 days, pieces from the Jefferson Square Park memorial started moving to its final home at the Roots 101 African American Museum last weekend.
The park served as a home base for protesters and activists who sent calls for justice after Taylor was killed during the execution of a search warrant.
Lamont Collins, founder of the Roots 101 African American Museum, said the curation will not be a continuation of the square. He said it’s a new story of what Taylor has done for Louisville and the country.
The curation will be based on what Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, wants her daughter to say to the world.
“Breonna Taylor is tied into Roots because in the educational life the first class you take is 101,” Collins said. “I think she opened up a major class for the world for everyone to see the injustices of the world. See the iniquities of the police force and killings of young people, she opened up a class the world could see.”
Collins said Taylor has taken the country to a new level of learning. He wants the people involved in the movement, protests and change to know Roots is their home too and they can always visit the history they were part of.
“She sits over the Ohio River,” Collins said. “Symbolically and historically Black people bury people by the river especially in Africa, it was a symbol of ancestors flowing through the generations. By her being over the river as an ancestor, now her spirit will flow up and down the Ohio River. You can’t ask for a better resting spot.”
Collins said the memorial will be up and going in about four weeks. Collins said fundraising is needed to keep the memorial and museum going.
To learn more about the museum, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.