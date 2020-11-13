Covered walkway, pet relief area open at Louisville Muhmmad Ali International Airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Covered walkways and a new pet relief area are now open at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
The new walkway connects baggage claim to level 2 of the parking garage and the surface parking lot opened Friday, according to airport officials.
A spacious pet relief area with artificial grass and a pet watering station is also open near baggage claim.
The airport said the changes were a part of a $400 million improvement program, called SDF Next, to improve customer experience.
Another part of the project included a commercial curb for vehicular and pedestrian traffic. According to the airport, taxis, limos and the public TARC bus service operate from the commercial curb on the lower roadway, and passenger pick-ups for Uber, Lyft and hotel shuttles now operate from the new Commercial Ground Transportation Lot on the terminal’s west side.
The east and west tunnels from level 1 to the garage have been closed for renovations but are expected to open in April 20221 and August 2021.
