Doctor debunks Sen. Rand Paul’s COVID immunity, face mask claims

“Everything we have learned about infectious disease in the last 100 years, from chickenpox to the seasonal flu, tells us that having recovered from a virus confers immunity for some period of time. Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said so publicly back in April, and the World Health Organization subsequently acknowledged he was right. The Q & A section of the WHO’s website acknowledges that ‘[s]everal studies to date show that most people who have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 develop antibodies specific to this virus.’ A Portuguese study published last month in the European Journal of Immunology showed that 90% of COVID-19 survivors showed ‘virus neutralization activity’ from antibodies for at least 6 months after infection, and that those antibodies are strongest in those who had severe symptoms while infected. A slideshow presentation on the CDC’s website also reports that ‘[r]epeat exposure to SARS-CoV-2 may cause boosting of immune response’ (slide 22). In contrast to what has been claimed, studies are also shedding more light on possible pre-existing cross-reactive immunity. Ultimately, the science of natural immunity is the foundation of modern vaccine science, and acknowledging it should not be controversial.”