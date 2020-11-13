Drunk driver who killed pregnant woman and infant child granted parole

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The drunk driver who hit and killed former WMC Action News 5 Chief Meteorologist Dave Brown’s daughter more than two decades ago, has been granted parole.
Stefanie Kuehl was Dave’s youngest daughter. On Friday, May 30, 1997, she was on her way to her sister’s rehearsal dinner. Stefanie, three months pregnant at the time, had her infant daughter Zadie in the car with her when they were t-boned by a drunk driver who had multiple DUIs, including another accident.
“The guy who killed them,” Dave told WMC after the deadly wreck, “was headed westbound on Highway 64, this is at Houston Levee and Canada Road and Highway 64. He was drunk, and he was on his way to the Shelby County Penal Farm to serve a weekend on a previous DUI conviction.”
For Brown and his family, the heartache of losing 24-year-old Stefanie, 6-month-old Zadie and unborn Thomas never ends.
The investigation found that 31-year-old Donald Branch was drunk with a blood-alcohol level of .22 when he plowed into Stefanie’s car at nearly 80 miles per hour.
“When Branch killed my family,” Stefanie’s husband, Greg, said “he took away my future. He took away my hopes, my dreams. Everything.”
For decades, the family attended Branch’s parole hearings, arguing against his release. But on Nov. 5, days after his Oct. 28 hearing, the Tennessee parole board decided Branch had paid his debt to society after serving 23 years of a 48 year sentence.
Conditions of Branch’s supervised parole include:
- Increased alcohol and drug testing
- Continued rehabilitative programming
- A mandatory car ignition locking device
- And he’s forbidden to contact the family
Phaedra Marriott-Olsen, the state program director for the Tennessee chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, released this statement to WMC Action News 5:
“Drunk driving is still the leading threat on our highways today. Drunk Driving is not an accident. It’s a 100-percent preventable choice. Stefanie, Zadie and Thomas did not need to lose their lives as it’s never okay to drive impaired. Our thoughts are with Dave’s family during this time.”
Dave’s grief fueled his advocacy. Over the years, he’s been fighting to get tougher DUI laws passed.
His goal is to improve the legal system and hopefully reduce the incidents of drunk driving so that other families won’t have to experience the pain he’s endured losing his daughter and granddaughter.
“Zadie was buried in her mother’s arms,” he told WMC, " Stephanie was holding Zadie in the casket, and she still is."
Dave’s family, including Stefanie’s husband Greg, did not want to talk on camera about Donald Branch’s release from prison. But they did tell WMC that if Zadie was still alive, today, the day our report aired, would have been her 24th birthday.
