Festival of Trees and Lights moves virtual

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Childhood illnesses haven’t stopped during the pandemic, and this year, a charitable Christmas tradition is moving online so that children in need can still get help.
Donors can still buy or bid on some beautifully decorated wreaths or trees at this year’s Festival of Trees and Lights, but it will be done online.
“It’s been through a lot of versions this year,” said Norton Children’s Events and Internal Relations Director Amanda Current. “We really tried to make an in person event happen, but ultimately the safety of our community and the health of our community is of the utmost importance.”
The Christmas trees and the wreaths are staples of the event, but so is the Jewish celebration of Hanukkah, another holiday tradition people of all faiths are welcome to check out online.
“We want the community to be aware of why we light a menorah, why we spin the dreidel,” said Alison Roemer of Jewish Community of Louisville, “all of the traditions of Hanukkah we’re hoping to share.”
For one weekend the trees, wreaths and some other items can be bid on or purchased here but donation of any amount can be made as well.
“We’re encouraging families,” said Amber Current, “to hop on the couch, wear their Christmas [pajamas], maybe an ugly sweater, get together, and browse the trees, wreaths, greenery, get some new décor for your home.”
This year’s Snow Ball Gala will now also be held online with a raffle for a home in Norton Commons or a brand new BMW with $10,000 in the trunk. The Snow Ball Gala will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21.
Over the past three decades, the event has raised over $10 million for Norton’s Children Hospital.
