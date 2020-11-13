JCPS still able to participate in playoffs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Jefferson County Public Schools will be allowed to participate in playoffs if Kentucky High School Athletic Association games proceed as scheduled.
The decision was announced in a letter from JCPS Friday morning following a data review on Thursday evening.
The letter included the following guidelines:
- If the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) state playoffs proceed as scheduled November 19-21, JCPS football teams will be allowed to participate. Those games are under the jurisdiction of KHSAA. If the KHSAA schedule remains in place, football teams can have full practice. All teams will follow strict protocols for health and safety. No JCPS district football games are scheduled next week.
- All winter sports can continue practicing in small groups. No game-like simulations can take place during practice.
- A review of the data will take place on Thursday evening and JCPS will make another determination about athletics next Friday morning.
In the letter, JCPS stated, “JCPS has an obligation to follow the guidance and direction from state leaders and health officials. It is our hope that we can resume full practices very soon.”
