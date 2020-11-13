LMPD: Driver abandons car after striking, killing pedestrian on New Cut Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian was killed Friday night in a hit-and-run crash and police want the public’s help finding the driver involved.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. in the 8500 block of New Cut Road, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.
The driver of the car reportedly abandoned it in a parking lot nearby, Smiley reported.
The victim, whose name and gender has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
