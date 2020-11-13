LMPD: Shooting suspect surrenders after barricading himself in W. Market apartment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in jail after a standoff with Louisville Metro Police Department officers, SWAT team members, and Hostage Negotiation Team members Friday afternoon.
Jason Wulf, 40, is an alleged shooting suspect who was tracked and found by officers in an apartment in the 800 block of West Market Street around 2:40 p.m., LMPD Officer Matt Sanders revealed.
Officers called in LMPD’s SWAT and HNT teams for assistance when Wulf barricaded himself in the apartment.
He surrendered peacefully around 5 p.m., Sanders said.
No one was hurt in the incident.
Sanders did not disclose
