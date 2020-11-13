Man accused of harming 3-year-old’s genitals

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is accused of harming a 3-year-old’s genitals because he did not answer questions correctly.
Jonathan Burks, was taken into custody on Nov. 11. According to an arrest slip, Burks said he squeezed and pulled the victims genitals five times, which cased swelling, bruising and abnormal deformities.
Police said Burks also admitted to hitting the child with a belt that caused bruising to his buttock and thighs.
Burks was charged with criminal child abuse and assault.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.