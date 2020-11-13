Man sentenced to 65 years in wife’s murder

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) – A New Albany man who confessed to the murder of his wife in front of their son was sentenced on Friday.
Judson Hoover, 50, was sentenced to 65 years in prison.
Hoover pleaded guilty to one count of murder in Floyd County Superior Court on Sept. 3. He entered a plea agreement with Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane for the death of his wife, Rebecca Hoover.
Rebecca Hoover was last seen on Aug. 2, New Albany police said. After further investigation, detectives believe that was the day she was killed inside her home.
Later that month, Hoover’s 8-year-old son told an elementary school counselor his father had killed his mother in their basement.
According to the probable cause affidavit, their son saw his father stomp on his mother 20 times and stab her in the stomach with a set of keys until she was bleeding and unconscious. It also stated that detectives found what appeared to be blood spatter on the bottom set of steps leading to the basement.
In court, Hoover told the judge he strangled his wife to death, then put her body in a 55-gallon container at a storage unit about five minutes from their home on Mount Tabor Road.
Police said video surveillance showed Hoover moving what appeared to be a body on Aug. 4, minutes after police searched his home. The same surveillance camera showed Hoover moving a 55-gallon container from the storage unit using a rented Dodge Caravan on Aug. 28.
After police questioned Hoover about his wife’s disappearance, he confessed to moving her body to another storage unit in Louisville on Strawberry Lane. This was where police found her body on Aug. 31.
Two days after his arrest, Hoover pleaded guilty to his wife’s murder. In court, he said he entered a plea deal to keep his son from testifying in court.
Court records revealed Hoover was arrested for domestic abuse in the presence of a child younger than 16 years old and strangulation in April 2020. Another document showed he filed for divorce the day after she was murdered.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.