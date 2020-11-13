Man shot on South 7th Street

By Sarah Jackson | November 13, 2020 at 8:41 AM EST - Updated November 13 at 8:41 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was taken to an area hospital after being shot Friday morning.

The shooting was reported in the 2300 block of South Seventh Street around 5 a.m., according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman officer Beth Ruoff.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, Ruoff said.

LMPD Fourth Division officers are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

