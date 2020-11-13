Man shot on South 7th Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was taken to an area hospital after being shot Friday morning.
The shooting was reported in the 2300 block of South Seventh Street around 5 a.m., according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman officer Beth Ruoff.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, Ruoff said.
LMPD Fourth Division officers are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
