Teachers in Nelson County ask Beshear to step in on COVID response

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Teachers in a local school district have written a letter to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, asking him to intervene in one school’s COVID response.
Teachers at New Haven School in Nelson County wrote that while middle and high schools in the district returned to virtual learning this week, New Haven, which serves grades K-8, continued with in-person instruction as the state continues to report record-high daily and weekly coronavirus case totals. The district’s four other elementary schools -- Bloomfield, Boston, Cox’s Creek and Foster Heights -- follow the same protocol as New Haven.
The letter, obtained exclusively by WAVE3.com this week, alleges several other points of note:
+ During virtual learning through most of September, New Haven teachers still were required to work in the building and provide childcare.
+ On several occasions, teachers were required to meet in places where social distancing was difficult.
+ Some classrooms don’t have enough space to socially distance; one teacher claims to have been told by Principal Tiffanie Clark to “make it work.”
+ From Nov. 4-6, when the school was on virtual learning, New Haven teachers again were required to work in the building to provide childcare.
+ One teacher claims to have been told by Clark that data shows the coronavirus doesn’t spread in schools.
Nelson County Superintendent Wes Bradley told WAVE3.com he was disheartened to hear about the letter.
“This is a good example of someone working against people trying to do good things,” he said. “The principals have done a great job of meeting with teachers and small groups and listening to them.”
Bradley shared several links with WAVE3.com, including a “Healthy At School” video and a comprehensive website outlining the district’s Safe School Plans at all 12 schools. The superintendent said his district is following all protocols to keep students and teachers safe. He also expressed doubt about some of the claims made in the letter.
“I can’t imagine that anyone’s gonna say (the virus) doesn’t spread in schools,” Bradley said. “What I do know is that the data says when people are wearing masks and they’re pre-screening and sanitizing ... there is very little spread. Schools have proven to be one of the safest places in our state and in our country. I think Kentucky schools are doing a good job. There may be places where there are inconsistencies, but I’m not aware of any of those places in Nelson County.”
Bradley also disputed the claim that teachers have been asked to provide childcare.
“We provide district childcare,” he said, adding that a time of crisis requires flexibility. “We have childcare workers and instructional assistants when we’re in virtual learning. Roles naturally change. Some of our virtual assistants work with childcare. Just like bus drivers -- some of our bus drivers work with maintenance teams, worked in the cafeteria.”
Nelson is one of 94 Kentucky counties currently in the red zone.
