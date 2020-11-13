Victim suffered from mental illness before deadly hit and run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD investigators are looking for the person who drove away after striking a man crossing the road in his wheelchair.
“What kind of person does that to a human being?” asked Donna Miles, after finding out her neighbor was hit and killed by a vehicle in the intersection of Poplar Level and Nightingale roads late Wednesday night.
Miles has lived across the street from Jason Hodges for the last 20 years.
“He was a quiet, family man, went to work every day, took care of his family,” Miles said. “Then he went to work one day, fell off a ladder and (got) paralyzed from the waist down. He started having mental issues after that.”
Miles said she believes Hodges struggled coming to terms with being disabled. It wasn’t long before it turned to angst. Miles said Hodges would wheel himself from his home to other parts of the city. In some instances, Hodges would travel by his wheelchair from his home to downtown Louisville.
Family and neighbors said they believe Hodges was traveling to Audubon Hospital to get help for the wounds he suffered from being in his wheelchair. Miles, her neighbors and Hodges' wife and 17-year old daughter did everything they could to help him, but his mental health issues turned their worries into fear.
“It’s heartbreaking to see someone struggling with mental illness and not get the help he needed,” Miles said. Neighbors and Hodges’ family had safety concerns because at times, Hodges' behavior would turn volatile.
LMPD said while Hodges was using the crosswalk, a driver hit him and took off. Investigators marked spots of evidence on the road with orange spray paint, a visible representation of the scene. Hodges' family and neighbors said they believe if he had gotten help, he would be under supervision with care and alive.
“(We’re) devastated, angry, upset, just that he fell through the cracks that way,” Miles said.
LMPD said there’s a way to help mend the broken hearts of the Hodges family and friends.
“We are relying on the community,” LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. “And it’s always going to be that way because somebody saw something.”
Neighbors plead, too, knowing what the Hodges family is going through.
“You have to have a heart, you have to help this family," Miles said. “It’s going to be hard to heal, as it is, but come forward.”
A hit-and-run conviction can carry up to five years in prison.
Anonymous tips can be reported to 502-574-LMPD.
