ALERT DAY: Strong wind gusts overnight into Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers and wind gusts will increase after midnight as a cold front approaches the region. We’ve flagged an ALERT DAY for possible wind gusts between 40 to 50 MPH. Temperatures will rise overnight as southerly winds bring in warmer air.
While the strongest winds will be Sunday morning, wind gusts over 40 MPH are still possible into the afternoon. The rain will come to an end by late morning giving way to some afternoon sunshine and temperatures in the 50s.
Mostly clear and colder Sunday night with lows in the 30s. The gusty winds will gradually die down overnight, but enough of a breeze will keep widespread frost away it appears with sheltered areas most at risk for frost. Mostly sunny and cool on Monday with highs in the 50s.
The long range weather pattern looks dry with temperatures for the first half of next week in the 50s for highs, but moderating to the 60s by late week.
