Cats honor Schlarman with close win over Vandy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UK running back Chris Rodriguez rushed for a career-high 149 yards as the Wildcats held off the Vanderbilt Commodores, 38-35 on Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington. Rodriguez ran for a pair of touchdowns, one of them coming on a 74-yard dash in the fourth quarter which put the Cats on top 38-21.
The Commodores scored a pair of late touchdowns to narrow the final margin of victory for Kentucky, which improved to 3-4 on the season.
The WIldcats played with heavy hearts due to the passing of their offensive line coach, John Schlarman, who died on Thursday following a two-year battle with cancer.
" More than a member of our family, we lost a coach and someone that was basically a father-figure to every single offensive lineman to come through this program," said UK offensive tackle, Landon Young, who wore Schlarman’s jersey number 65, the number the late coach wore during his UK playing days in the 90′s.
“It didn’t come easy today. It was an emotional week for us”, said Wildcat head coach Mark Stoops. “It’s very different times for everybody,” he added. “This win was important to me and important to our team to win for John’s family.”
Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson played one of his better games. WIlson threw a pair of touchdowns and ran for one, a 32-yard keeper that gave UK an early 14 -nothing lead over Vandy.
Now UK will begin to prepare for a huge task as they’ll take to the road next Saturday for a 4:00 P.M. matchup at number one Alabama.
