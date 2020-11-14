Hoosiers blank Spartans to remain perfect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The tenth-ranked Indiana Hoosiers opened up a 24-0 halftime lead over the Michigan State Spartans and went on to win by that same score on Saturday in East Lansing, Michigan.
IU receiver Ty Fyfogle enjoyed a career-day as the grabbed 11 catches for 200 yards to spark the Hoosiers, who improved to 4-0 on the season. Indiana now can prepare for perhaps their biggest game of the campaign when they travel to Columbus next Saturday to face No. 3 Ohio State.
IU quarterback, Michael Penix threw for 320 yards and a pair of touchdowns, both going to Fryfogle.
“I’m really proud of our defense,” said Penix. " It’s so hard to get a shutout in the Big Ten, but our offensive needs to get better. I think we left too many points off the scoreboard."
The Hoosiers have won its first four Big Ten games for the first time since 1987.
Indiana linebacker, Thomas Allen, son of the Hoosiers' head coach, suffered a bad leg injury during the game and had to carted off the field.
