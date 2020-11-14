Indiana reports highest number of COVID cases Saturday with 8,451 new cases

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health provided Saturday’s update on COVID-19 cases within the state with the highest number of COVID cases reported since the pandemic began.
According to the ISDH, Saturday’s report confirmed 8,451 new cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, bringing the total number of cases reported in Indiana to 244,887.
The new report breaks Thursday’s record of the highest single-day case report with 6,654 cases.
The health department also confirmed 25 new deaths due to the virus Saturday. The total number of deaths in Indiana due to COVID-19 is now reported at 4,638.
Other information provided in Saturday’s report includes 3,482,745 COVID-19 tests administered in Indiana so far, with 1,917,951 individuals tested. The number of new tests reported Saturday is 68,685, with 25,969 new individuals tested based on ISDH data.
The seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in Indiana is now listed as 10.9 percent for all tests administered, and 21.5 percent for unique individuals tested.
To see a list of cases by county, click here.
