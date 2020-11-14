Indiana reports highest number of COVID cases Saturday with 8,451 new cases

The Indiana State Department of Health provided Saturday’s update with the highest number of COVID cases reported since the pandemic began. (Source: CDC)
By Dustin Vogt | November 14, 2020 at 12:32 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 3:29 PM

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health provided Saturday’s update on COVID-19 cases within the state with the highest number of COVID cases reported since the pandemic began.

According to the ISDH, Saturday’s report confirmed 8,451 new cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, bringing the total number of cases reported in Indiana to 244,887.

The new report breaks Thursday’s record of the highest single-day case report with 6,654 cases.

The health department also confirmed 25 new deaths due to the virus Saturday. The total number of deaths in Indiana due to COVID-19 is now reported at 4,638.

Other information provided in Saturday’s report includes 3,482,745 COVID-19 tests administered in Indiana so far, with 1,917,951 individuals tested. The number of new tests reported Saturday is 68,685, with 25,969 new individuals tested based on ISDH data.

The seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in Indiana is now listed as 10.9 percent for all tests administered, and 21.5 percent for unique individuals tested.

