Local shelter prepares to help homeless during pandemic as temperatures drop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shelters are running into new problems as coronavirus cases rise and the temperature falls.
St. Vincent De Paul in Louisville operates under the white flag program, if temperatures or wind gusts drops 30 degrees or lower the shelter will opens its doors for men needing a warm place to stay.
The shelter would provide air mattresses, space, and a meal during cold nights for about 40 to 50 men before the pandemic.
Now, the shelter has to limit the amount of people they can help and can only provide a warm place for 10 to 15 men.
David Sharpe, spokesperson for St. Vincent De Paul, said although Covid-19 has caused changes in operations, the shelter will continue doing its best to help as many people as possible.
“People have died from exposure being out in the cold.” Sharpe said. “So, we never ever want anyone to have to face that, so we will try to fit as many people here as we can.”
St. Vincent De Paul only provides shelter for men but offers two meals a day to anyone in need.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.