Madison Police arrest 20th subject in ‘Operation Predator Net’

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Police in Madison have made another arrest in their ongoing operation titled “Operation Predator Net.”
Curtis Imlay, 41, from Medora was arrested by police Friday and is facing preliminary charges of attempted sexual misconduct with a minor, child solicitation, and disseminating material harmful to a minor.
According to a post by the City of Madison Police Department, Imlay traveled in to Madison to meet who he believed was going to be a 14-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity.
When he arrived at the location determined by officers, Imlay was taken into custody by Madison Police without incident.
Imlay is already listed on the sex offender registry for a child molestation charge he served eight years for.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected in the continuing operation.
