Officials close Ohio River to water traffic

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The fallout from Wednesday’s fiery crash on the Brent Spence Bridge continues as Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray has announced the Ohio River will be closed to water traffic.
“Based on a visual inspection that took place this evening on the Brent Spence Bridge, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the U.S. Coast Guard have closed the Ohio River to water traffic,” Gray said in a statement released Friday night.
Gray adds advanced steel testing is ongoing. He says the results will be released once the experts review the results.
He said previously Wednesday the team of 20 inspectors was accelerating the inspection timeframe by working to assess the damage and create a rebuild plan simultaneously.
The bridge itself has been closed since early Wednesday morning, when the crash occurred.
It could remain closed for a month or more, transportation officials said Thursday.
A commercial truck jackknifed on the bridge’s northbound deck around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. Shortly afterward, a second truck carrying potassium hydroxide crashed into the jackknifed truck causing a fire on the bridge.
No serious injuries arising from the incident have been reported.
The fire took hours to put out. Police say the potassium hydroxide contributed to its heat and duration. Both the upper (southbound) and lower (northbound) decks sustained damage due to the temperature of the fire.
Initially, the bridge wasn’t safe for inspectors due to the residual heat and debris. An inspection began Thursday and was estimated to take several days.
