Sellersburg man wins over $400 thousand with lottery ticket purchased in New Albany

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - A Sellersburg man is $403,000 richer after hitting the jackpot in the Hoosier Lottery’s “CA$H 5” jackpot drawing last Saturday night.
Steven Brackens, 48, a single dad and two girls and widow of 11 years claimed his ticket at the Hoosier Lottery Headquarters in downtown Indianapolis this week, according to a news release.
Brackens is retired after previously working as a maintenance worker at Pillsbury. He currently does maintenance work on rental properties, driving for ridesharing services, and staying busy as a father.
He said he woke up early Sunday morning to check the winning numbers on the Hoosier Lottery app.
“At first when I checked the Hoosier Lottery app I thought it was a $200 win,” Brackens said. “I checked again and realized it was a much bigger win! That night I did not sleep at all.”
Brackens immediately told his oldest brother of the win, and began meeting with a financial planner to claim his jackpot.
“As a single dad with two daughters, ages 15 and 19, this is going to help us a lot. This is going to be really helpful!” Brackens said. “God always has a plan. I was in the right place at the right time. My mom was a preacher and always told me to do the right thing. I want to make sure my girls are covered and have what they need.”
The winning ticket was purchased at the State Street Circle K location in New Albany, Indiana.
When asked what he would do with the winnings, Brackens said he’ll pay off his house, car and medical bills, as well as buying his youngest daughter a safe new car to drive.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.