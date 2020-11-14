Short-handed Cards fall at Virginia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Missing seven players, including a pair of stars, Louisville lost at Virginia 31 to 17 to drop to 2-6 on the season. Key weapons , running back Javian Hawkins and receiver Tutu Atwell, both missed the game. Hawkins and a few other Cardinals, were likely held out due to Covid precautions, while Atwell was out due to an injury.