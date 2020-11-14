Short-handed Cards fall at Virginia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Missing seven players, including a pair of stars, Louisville lost at Virginia 31 to 17 to drop to 2-6 on the season. Key weapons , running back Javian Hawkins and receiver Tutu Atwell, both missed the game. Hawkins and a few other Cardinals, were likely held out due to Covid precautions, while Atwell was out due to an injury.
Turnovers hurt Louisville’s chances in Charlottesville. Early in the game, quarter Malik Cunningham was intercepted by VIrginia’s Noah Taylor, who returned the pick 85 yards for the game’s first score.
Cunningham got seven back in the second quarter when he dashed 19 yards for a score as the Cards moved in front 10-7. Cunningham rushed for 197 yards on the day.
Later, Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong scored on an eight yard run as the Cavaliers led at the half, 14-10.
In the third quarter and down 11 points, Cunningham chalked up another running TD and the Cards trailed 21 to 17.
Then in the fourth quarter and after recovering a Louisville fumble, the Cavaliers padded their lead when Armstrong ran for another six points to create the game’s final margin of 31-17.
" We just need more consistency," said U of L head coach Scott Satterfield. “Preparation is key. We had guys in the game tonight that hadn’t practice in two weeks. That makes it hard to make those plays when you’ve been out two weeks.”
Next up for the Cardinals, a road game at Syracuse, Friday night at 7:00 P.M.
