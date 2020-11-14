Smoketown neighborhood church celebrates 148th anniversary with ‘Bag of Blessings’ food giveaway

“We just wanted to bring something special to our Smoketown community because we’ve been here so long,” Deborah Baldon Allen, Trustee at Coke Memorial United Methodist Church and event coordinator said. “We have Zoom services currently, and we’re not able to be in touch with the community. So we thought this would be a great thing to come out this afternoon and do the drive-by ‘Bag of Blessings’ and the walk up ‘Bag of Blessings’ as well.”