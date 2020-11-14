Smoketown neighborhood church celebrates 148th anniversary with ‘Bag of Blessings’ food giveaway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local church in the Smoketown neighborhood is celebrating 148 years by giving back to those in need within the community.
On Saturday, Coke Memorial United Methodist Church, located on East Breckinridge Street, hosted a drive-by food giveaway event outside of the church.
Church members and organizers wanted to do something special for their anniversary event, putting together several “Bag of Blessings” to give to families in need in the community.
Bags were filled with various canned goods and a fresh chicken, handed out to people driving or walking by the tent setup outside of the church.
Organizers said they spoke with various health officials to provide proper COVID guidance in order to safely giveaway food.
“We just wanted to bring something special to our Smoketown community because we’ve been here so long,” Deborah Baldon Allen, Trustee at Coke Memorial United Methodist Church and event coordinator said. “We have Zoom services currently, and we’re not able to be in touch with the community. So we thought this would be a great thing to come out this afternoon and do the drive-by ‘Bag of Blessings’ and the walk up ‘Bag of Blessings’ as well.”
Bags were also filled for the homeless population in the area with essential care items, and the church also prepared bags for children in the area who are currently in non-traditional instruction.
Allen said members of the church and volunteers were happy to pitch in to help serve the community.
“One of our members that I haven’t personally seen since March 1 came out today, and I said 'Praise God, I know this is going to be a great event,” Allen said. “He gloved up, he masked up, and he came out.”
The anniversary event continues tomorrow with a Zoom virtual service at 11 a.m.
More information on the Coke Memorial United Methodist Church and the anniversary event can be found on their website.
