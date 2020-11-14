Volunteers, performing arts group help feed and clothe West Louisville community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Redline Performing Arts, a non-profit group rounded out its ‘Produce and More’ program after several months of setting up camp in the Kroger parking lot on 26th and Broadway.
As a group unable to perform and do shows, they still wanted to do more for the community as Louisville was facing a pandemic, but civil unrest too. For the last eight months, this group has been getting clothes on people’s backs and food into their hands.
“Right now we all need it,” said Patricia Caldwell. " We all do, regardless of where its coming from or what, it’s a good thing."
WAVE 3 News’ morning preview garnered some attention.
“We were watching Channel 3 News and saw it, I called everybody in the family, people in my neighborhood because it’s a good thing,” said Caldwell.
She and her family went to the outdoor makeshift bazaar, where there were clothes, shoes, food and even books, all for the taking.
There was a line of people in need of some warmth, nourishment and then some. The volunteers with the nonprofit group credited help from other organizations in Louisville with helping gather donations from people’s closets and money.
Volunteers hope it showed the local community; help looks just like helping hands, friendly eyes and smiles behind masks.
In a time where nothing is certain, always changing because of the COVID-19 pandemic many people in attendance called the trip a ‘silver lining’ as the basic necessities were brought to their neighborhood.
“The fact that its here [is good],” Caldwell said. “Because usually its East, South or somewhere else. Its really a good thing.”
Because of the thanksgiving holiday coming up, the group wants to continue to give. Click or tap here to nominate a family or teacher in need of gratitude and/or a free Thanksgiving meal.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.