Beshear asks Kentuckians to “recommit” to following guidelines after new weekly COVID case record

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear provided an update on the fight against COVID-19 Sunday, where the commonwealth once again breaks the record for cases reported in a single week.
In a release sent out by the governor’s office, Beshear asked Kentuckians “to recommit to following safety guidelines," following the continuing rise in case numbers.
“Coronavirus is present in every corner of the commonwealth and it’s spreading at a truly alarming rate,” Beshear said. “This is not a drill; this is a health emergency that we all need to take seriously. Let’s come together as Team Kentucky to defeat this virus.”
Sunday’s report confirms 1,449 new cases of COVID-19 within Kentucky, bringing the commonwealth’s total case numbers to 137,586. The numbers provided are the highest provided on a Sunday, according to the governor.
Three additional deaths were also confirmed in Sunday’s report. The total number of Kentuckians who have died due to the virus is now 1,661.
The positivity rate for Kentucky is now 8.88 percent based on a seven-day rolling average.
“Kentucky’s state motto is ‘United We Stand, Divided We Fall.’ This motto has never been more applicable than now, as we fight the most deadly pandemic in over 100 years,” Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health said. “Unless Kentuckians come together, we will continue on this dangerous trajectory with disastrous consequences.”
Other information provided in Sunday’s report includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized: 1,383
- Patients currently in ICU: 330
- Patients currently on ventilator: 156
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, additional information will be provided in Monday’s report.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.