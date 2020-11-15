FORECAST: Lots of sunshine this afternoon

- THIS WEEK: Cool start to the week with temperatures moderating late week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There will be lots of sunshine and it will not be nearly as windy as yesterday.
Highs will top out into the mid to upper 50s. A cold front will move in overnight with just a slight uptick in the wind and some clouds.
It will be a chilly night around 40 degrees. The chilly flow will keep most of us in the 40s for highs on Tuesday, but at least it will be sunny. A mainly clear sky will continue into Tuesday night with temperatures a bit below average.
Overnight lows into early Wednesday will fall into the 20s and lower 30s. The Leonid Meteor Shower will peak into the early hours Wednesday, so check them out.
Warmer weather is expected for the weekend with our next rain chance likely ramping up as the weekend evovles, but timing is still getting worked out.
