Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 6,844 new cases, 22 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - On Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health released an update on new positive COVID-19 cases reported in the state.
The health department’s new report Sunday confirmed 6,844 positive cases in Indiana, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 251,597.
An additional 36 deaths due to COVID-19 were confirmed in Sunday’s report. The total number of deaths due to the virus in Indiana is now 4,660.
Other updates include an additional 21,719 individuals have been tested based on Sunday’s report, with 53,776 new COVID-19 tests administered. So far, 1,938,289 individuals have been tested in the state, with 3,536,082 total tests administered.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate is now at an 11.3 percent average for all tests administered, and a 21.9 percent positivity rate for unique patients.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 20,383 total patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 3,869 total patients admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
So far, a total of 146,974 unique patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Indiana, according to the latest data from the Regenstrief Institute.
Percentage of recoveries on positive cases in the state is now at 66.9 percent Sunday.
