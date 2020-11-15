LG&E working to fix power outages affecting thousands of customers in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands of Louisville Gas & Electric customers are facing power outages Sunday morning as the utility company works to determine their cause.
As of 12 p.m., LG&E estimates around 4,964 customers are facing outages within the city.
Causes have yet to be determined, but the company’s outage map is reporting multiple outages in the Phoenix Hill and Smoketown neighborhoods, as well as scattered outages elsewhere in the city.
Around 112 isolated power outage incidents are being reported by the utility company as of 12 p.m.
Incidents vary on estimated time of restoration, with LG&E saying power should be restored in most cases by 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
