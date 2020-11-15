LMPD: Pedestrian struck and killed overnight on Fern Valley Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian crossing Fern Valley Road overnight has died after being struck by a pickup truck, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said calls came in around 12:45 a.m. Sunday to the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road following reports of a pedestrian hit.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a group of three pedestrians were crossing south to north on Fern Valley Road outside of the crosswalk. One of the pedestrians walked into the path of a pickup truck that was driving west on Fern Valley Road.
The female pedestrian that was hit was pronounced dead at the scene. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office later identified the pedestrian as Crystal Timmons, 32. Timmons died due to multiple blunt force injuries, with the manner of death ruled as an accident.
The other two pedestrians were not injured, according to police.
The driver of the pickup truck did not remain at the scene. LMPD’s Traffic Unit is currently handling the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
