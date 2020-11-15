Man killed in shooting near Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man that was found dead in his home by police due to a shooting Monday has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Felefia Griffin, 36, was identified by the deputy coroner Sunday, stating his death was due to injuries sustained from gunshot wounds. Griffin’s manner of death has been ruled as a homicide.
Around 5 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to a residence on the 6500 block of Haskel Drive on reports of a deceased person, according to Louisville Metro Police Officer Beth Ruoff.
At the scene, officers found a man dead at the scene due to an apparent shooting.
LMPD’s Homicide unit is still investigating the incident, and there are currently no suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
