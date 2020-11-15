Motorcyclist dies in collision with car on Cane Run Road, police investigating

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with another vehicle in the St. Dennis neighborhood Saturday night.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist has died after a collision with another vehicle in the St. Dennis neighborhood Saturday night.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley said reports came in for the collision around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Cane Run Road and Hartlage Court.

A witness report stated the motorcycle was traveling north on Cane Run Road, when a car at the intersection of Hartlage Court pulled out to turn and hit the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the location and did not suffer any injuries, according to police.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating the collision, however no charges are expected.

