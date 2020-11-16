ACC juggles schedule, changes dates for final two UofL football games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Due to some positive COVID-19 tests within the Miami football program, the ACC announced some schedule changes for the final few weeks of the regular season.
With the Hurricanes quarantining some players, their games against Georgia Tech on November 21 and at Wake Forest on November 28 are being rescheduled.
In order to accomodate those games, UofL’s final two games are being rescheduled.
The Cards will now host Wake Forest on Saturday, November 28. They were originally scheduled to host the Demon Deacons on Saturday, December 5.
UofL will visit Boston College on Saturday, December 12. They had been scheduled to visit the Eagles on Friday, November 27.
