Ambulance with child inside rolls over in downtown crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An ambulance transporting a 3-year-old child rolled on its side during a crash in downtown Louisville.
Police were called to the crash involving a New Chapel EMS Unit and a passenger vehicle on Brook Street at East Chestnut Street around 2:30 a.m. Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
An investigation showed the ambulance failed to yield the right of way and hit the passenger vehicle.
A 3-year-old, the child’s mother and an EMT were in the rear of the ambulance at the time of the crash.
Mitchell said the child was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital with minor injuries. The child’s mother, the EMT in the rear of the ambulance, the driver of the ambulance and the driver of the passenger vehicle also had minor injuries.
LMPD First Division officers are investigating the crash.
