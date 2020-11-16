Brent Spence Bridge gets target reopening date, Beshear announces

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear says the target date for opening the Brent Spence Bridge is Dec. 23.
The Nov. 11 fiery crash did not compromise the integrity of the bridge, the governor said based on inspections and tests.
As a structure, the Brent Spence Bridge is “still sound and sturdy,” Beshear said on Monday.
Crews have already been on-site to inspect what repairs the bridge will need, he explained.
Damaged concrete on the upper part of the bridge will need to be replaced, but the bottom part does not need to be, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray.
These repairs will start as soon as possible, Gray said.
Ohio River traffic will not be closed while the repairs are being, Gray said.
While the bridge is closed, drivers will have to take detours. Click here for a list of some alternate routes drivers can take.
