Charges dropped against Ky. Rep. Attica Scott, other protesters arrested in September

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A judge has dropped charges against democratic State Representative Attica Scott and other protesters following an arrest back in September.
Scott and several other protesters returned for a court hearing Monday morning in relation to arrests made on September 24, one day after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the grand jury’s decision on the Breonna Taylor investigation.
The group of people arrested that night, including Scott, were accused of starting a fire at the main branch of the Louisville Public Library close to a church being used for shelter during curfew.
A total of 23 protesters were arrested and charged that night. Of those arrests, 18 were given felony charges of rioting, including Scott, her daughter Ashani, and activist Shameka Parrish Wright.
Felony charges had been dropped on October 6.
Scott tweeted Monday afternoon about the court hearing, stating the judge dismissed all charges against her and the other protesters that night.
“Thank you to all of our justice seekers, people who called, emailed and tagged the County Attorney on social media,” Scott tweeted. "You got it done! Our work continues as we seek justice for Breonna Taylor.
