Column: Municipal broadband’s rocky coast littered with avoidable mistakes

Both the Courier Journal and Herald Leader recently reported on the challenge for students who have been forced into distance learning but lack decent home internet service. Those students and their parents would be outraged to know Frankfort has spent more than $500 million on Kentucky Wired since 2015, and the program has yet to provide a broadband connection to a single household anywhere in the state. Kentuckians are right to tell legislators to step up and shut down this unmitigated disaster.