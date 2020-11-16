FORECAST: Mainly clear and cool for the Leonid Meteor Shower

WEATHER HEADLINES
- TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Leonid Meteor Shower peaks
- WEDNESDAY: Morning lows in the 20s for many
- LATE WEEK: Back above average in the upper 60s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lows will fall into the 30s for most under mainly clear skies. This will allow for decent viewing of the Leonid Meteor Shower, peaking the next few mornings after midnight and before sunrise.
Plenty of sunshine Tuesday is expected as high pressure dominates, but northwesterly winds will keep us cooler. There will be highs in the 40s for many and near 50 in the city.
Skies will remain mainly clear Tuesday night as lows tank into the 20s and lower 30s in all locations.
Wednesday will only offer a marginal improvement in temperature as most at least get to 50 degrees. Sunshine will be plentiful once again, with nary a cloud in the sky!
Temperatures continue to show signs of pushing into the upper 60s by the end of the week.
Another cold front moves in late in the weekend with our next best rain chance. This will also knock our temperatures back into the 50s.
