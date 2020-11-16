FORECAST: Sunny with below-average highs

WEATHER HEADLINES
- WEDNESDAY: Morning temperatures in the 20s
- LATE WEEK: Back above average in the upper 60s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite mostly sunny skies, northwesterly winds will keep temperatures on the chilly side. Highs top out in the 40s for most locations, with highs closer to 50° in the Louisville Metro. Skies remain mainly clear tonight as lows plop into the 20s across the region.
High pressure continues to dominate our weather tomorrow. Expect sunny skies on Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Clear skies remain in the forecast Wednesday night as temperatures slide into the 30s.
Temperatures climb into the 60s Thursday afternoon as we deal with gusty winds. The warmer temperatures last into the weekend before rain chances increase late Sunday.
