Goode Morning Weather Blog: Monday Update

Another stretch of dry weather is coming our way with a mix of cold and warm days.
A cold front will move in late tonight/early Tuesday to bring in that “cold” part. This will limited highs to the 40s for some of you Tuesday AND Wednesday. Louisville likely around 50 Tuesday and lower 50s Wednesday.
Then we ramp up more warmth toward Friday and at least part of the weekend. Highs jump into the 60s.
The next system(s) still have some questions on intensity and timing. The video will go into more detail on that today.
Have a Goode One!
