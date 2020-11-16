Louisville Metro to enter negotiations for Urban Government Center redevelopment

The former Urban Government Center is in Paristown Pointe in Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Sydney Harbin | November 16, 2020 at 6:10 PM EST - Updated November 16 at 6:10 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville-based company Underhill Associates was selected as the developer for the redevelopment of the former Urban Government Center.

Underhill Associates was one of two development teams that responded to a Request for Proposals (RFP) Louisville Metro issued in June seeking someone to redevelop the nearly 10-acre site on Barret Street.

They were selected following a competitive process, community feedback, and a committee-based evaluation.

Underhill Associates has proposed affordable, senior and student housing, offices, a fitness facility, daycare, local grocery store, farmer’s market pavilion, restaurant and retail space, and a community garden and edible orchard.

The response requests a $12 million financial investment from Louisville Metro Government to complete the redevelopment

If the city and Underhill Associates are unable to negotiate an agreement, the city can negotiate with the runner-up or issue a new plan.

Negotiations are expected to continue into early 2021.

