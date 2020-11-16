Louisville scores ‘A’ on worldwide list of cities for actions against climate change

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville is one of the cities across the world that was recognized for its actions against climate change.
Louisville was listed on as one of 88 cities on the CDP 2020 A List, Mayor Greg Fischer announced on Monday.
According to CDP, in order to score an A, “a city must have completed a city-wide emissions inventory, set an emissions reduction target, published a climate action plan, finished a climate risk and vulnerability assessment, and completed a climate adaptation plan demonstrating how it will examine climate hazards now and in the future.”
“The cities on this year’s A List demonstrate that impactful and urgent action is possible. … they have fast ramped up their environmental action and ambition, setting ambitious emissions reduction targets and are building resilience against climate change,” CDP stated.
To view the full CDP A list, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.