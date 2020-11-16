1 man injured in shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood, LMPD investigating

By Dustin Vogt | November 16, 2020 at 7:03 PM EST - Updated November 16 at 7:49 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood Monday night leaves one man injured.

MetroSafe confirmed calls came in around 5:50 p.m. to the intersection of East Market and South Clay Streets on reports of a shooting.

According to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff, officers arrived at the scene and found a man in his 50s suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was sent to University Hospital with non-serious injuries and is expected to be OK.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

